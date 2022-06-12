Summit Bridge Road crash
Volunteer Hose of Middletown Fire Co.

Three people were hurt, two seriously, in a multiple vehicle crash north of Summit on Saturday night, June  11, 2022.

Volunteer Hose of Middletown Fire Company, New Castle County paramedics, and Delaware State Police were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to Summit Bridge Road and Bethel Church Road for a reported collision with entrapment.

Two helicopters, one from the Delaware State Police along with Christiana Care Life Net, also responded.

According to paramedics, an 89-year old man with suspected internal injuries, and a 61-year old man who had to be extricated from his car, were both flown to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

An 86-year old woman was taken by ambulance in stable condition.

The impact of the crash was so loud an area resident who heard the wreck but didn't see it, called 9-1-1.

State troopers are investigating.

