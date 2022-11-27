Police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents Friday, one of which resulted in a man's death.
Officers were dispatched to the Old Newark Road/Marrows Road intersection near Whispering Pines Friday night for a reported car crash, and they found a car had crashed into a tree, New Castle County Police said.
The driver, who'd been shot in the upper torso, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Someone fired several shots Friday night near a house in Hartly, and one of the bullets hit the house, ending up in a vacant bedroom, according to Delaware State Police.
A man who was in the house at the time told troopers he heard between 6 and 8 shots outside the house in the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road.
No one was hurt in the Hartly incident--anyone with information on the Whispering Pines shooting can call Detective Michelle Burrus at 302.395.8110 or email Michelle.Burrus@newcastlede.gov.
You can also call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800, call Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP.3333 or visit the New Castle County Police Department Facebook page.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigation Unit is looking into the Hartly incident, and anyone with information can call Detective B. Scott at 302.698.8438.
Again, you can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.