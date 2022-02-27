Two Republican lawmakers want to amend Delaware's Constitution to protect parents from governmental intrusion on their rights.
State Representative Charles Postles of Milford said parents in Delaware may think their ability to decide what's best for their kids is legally protected, but that's not currently the case.
"I think most Delawareans would be surprised--I think many of them just assume that they have that right, that as a parent, they have that right, and would not realize that that protection is not in law. This would put it in(to) law," said Postles.
State Senator Bryant Richardson of Seaford said parents usually know what's best for their kids.
"We want to do what's in the best interests of the child, and in most cases, it's the parents who have the interests of the child foremost in their minds," said Richardson.
Postles said the amendment won't prevent the authorities from stepping in when needed.
"It does not give parents a free pass for being abusive, and it ensures that those agencies of the state that are in charge of child welfare and safety are able to act, within the authority of their jobs," said Postles.
The amendment, which will be filed as a House Bill, was proposed partly in reaction to a 2017 proposal by Delaware's Department of Education that would have allowed children of any age to self-select gender and racial identities without parental consent.