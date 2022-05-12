Two people were hurt in a two vehicle crash on Concord Pike in Talleyville Thursday morning, May 12, 2022.

The wreck happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes in front of Concord Plaza Shopping Center.

A car and an SUV collided, trapping the car's driver for several minutes until they were rescued by Talleyville firefighters.

New Castle County paramedics treated the approximately 40-year old man for possible internal injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Route 202 were shut down for about an hour while the crash was cleared.

Delaware State Police are investigating.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.