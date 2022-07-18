Two people were injured, including the driver of a DART paratransit bus, in a crash that happened at Governor Printz Boulevard and Cauffiel Parkway around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022.
The collision sent the paratransit bus up onto a nearby hill.
New Castle County paramedics said the 47-year old woman driving the DART vehicle was taken to Wilmington Hospital in stable condition with back and possible internal injuries.
The 24-year old woman driving the other vehicle involved was also taken to Wilmington Hospital with possible internal injuries and was listed in stable condition.
A 68-year old passenger on the paratransit bus was treated for minor injuries on scene.
Delaware State troopers are investigating the crash.