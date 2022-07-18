Paratransit bus accident
NCC EMS

Two people were injured, including the driver of a DART paratransit bus, in a crash that happened at Governor Printz Boulevard and Cauffiel Parkway around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022.

The collision sent the paratransit bus up onto a nearby hill.

New Castle County paramedics said the 47-year old woman driving the DART vehicle was taken to Wilmington Hospital in stable condition with back and possible internal injuries.

The 24-year old woman driving the other vehicle involved was also taken to Wilmington Hospital with possible internal injuries and was listed in stable condition.

A 68-year old passenger on the paratransit bus was treated for minor injuries on scene.

Delaware State troopers are investigating the crash.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.