Delaware State troopers are investigating a two car crash on Friday morning, February 24, 2023, on New Castle Avenue in the Collins Park area.
The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection with Rodney Drive.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 52-year old woman, was trapped inside the wreckage for about ten minutes before being rescued by firefighters from Holloway Terrace, Minquadale, Wilmington Manor, and Good Will fire companies who all responded to the accident.
The victims were treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics before being taken to Christiana Hospital.
EMS officials said both drivers were in stable condition.