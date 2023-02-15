A woman and child were hospitalized following a townhouse fire on Old Forge Road in the Wilton area on Wednesday afternoon, February 15, 2023.
The fire was reported around 12:15 p.m. with two people possibly trapped inside.
An arriving EMS unit reported smoke from the two story townhouse.
Christiana Fire Company officials said the child was dropped out of a second floor window to a waiting civilian, while firefighters set up a ground ladder to get the woman down.
Both were treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics. The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital while the child was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital.
The fire in the kitchen on the first floor was quickly knocked down.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.