A concrete truck known as a mobile mixing unit rolled over at the intersection of Justis and Marshall streets in Newport on Friday morning, August 6, 2021, injuring two men inside.
Minquas firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded to the incident just after 5 a.m. and found the dump truck on its side with a load of sand and gravel all over the roadway.
The truck occupants were briefly trapped inside before being removed and taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Delaware Department of Transportation crews brought in small front end loaders to clear the debris from the intersection, which was closed for nearly four hours.
Newport Police are investigating the crash.