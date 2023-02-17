Two juveniles are under arrest, and more are being sought, in connection with an attempted carjacking on Friday morning, February 17, 2023, in the parking lot of LA Fitness in the Edens Square Shopping Center in Bear.
As many as five suspects unsuccessfully attempted the carjacking and then fled in a car which Delaware State Police said had been previously stolen.
The car was spotted by a trooper a short time later near New Castle who gave chase into the City of Wilmington.
The car became disabled in the area of 4th Street and Swedes Landing Road, and those inside fled on foot.
The two teens were caught a short time later.
