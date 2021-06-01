Two people were hurt, one seriously, when an SUV crashed and rolled over on I-95 north of Harvey Road.
Claymont and Talleyville rescue crews responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
New Castle County paramedics said a 38-year old woman driving the SUV was airlifted by Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Hospital in serious, but stable, condition.
A 39-year old man, who was a passenger, was taken to Wilmington Hospital in stable condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.