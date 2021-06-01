95 and Harvey rollover 060121
DelDOT

Two people were hurt, one seriously, when an SUV crashed and rolled over on I-95 north of Harvey Road.

Claymont and Talleyville rescue crews responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

New Castle County paramedics said a 38-year old woman driving the SUV was airlifted by Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

A 39-year old man, who was a passenger, was taken to Wilmington Hospital in stable condition.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.