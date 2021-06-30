Two people were injured, one seriously, following a crash that involved a tractor trailer and a DELDOT vehicle Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
New Castle County Paramedics arrived to the northbound side of Route 301 near the Jamison Corner Road intersection, where they found one person trapped in their vehicle. They said it took 35 minutes to remove him from his vehicle, when he was then taken by helicopter to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
A second patient was taken by ambulance to Christiana.
A DELDOT traffic camera shot showed a tractor trailer off the right side of the roadway, with damage to a DELDOT construction vehicle.
Delaware State Police have yet to release any details on the crash.