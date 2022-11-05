Two people were killed in a head-on crash near Felton Friday night, and Delaware State Police are investigating.
Two cars slammed into one another Friday night around 10:10 p.m. on the southbound side of South DuPont Highway near Reeves Crossing Road, police said.
Both drivers, a 25-year-old Camden woman and a 17-year-old boy from Harrington, were wearing seatbelts, but both were pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding their names pending family notification.
Troop 3's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, which closed 13 southbound at the scene for about 4 hours.
Anyone with information about the accident can call Sergeant Wheatley at 302.698.8518. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.