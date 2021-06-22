Two firefighters from Ocean City, Maryland, suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting a structure fire early Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021.
One of the firefighters suffered a shoulder injury, the other sustained burns and smoke inhalation, and was airlifted to the hospital on a Maryland State Police helicopter.
The fire was reported in West Ocean City shortly before 2 a.m. and arriving crews reported a single story house on fire with an attached garage and multiple exposures.
Firefighters from Bethany Beach in Sussex County responded on the call as well.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.