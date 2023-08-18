A mail theft investigation has led to the arrests of two men. One of the suspects was a postal employee.
Smyrna Police said checks were stolen and cashed, and bank cards were also taken to make withdrawals and purchases.
25-year-old David Rodriguez of Smyrna, who was employed by the Postal Service, was arrested at his home Tuesday, where police said items of stolen mail as well as drugs and weapons were found.
33-year-old Anthony Bray of Dover was arrested while Dover Police were carrying out a search warrant related to a drug investigation.
Anyone who suspects that he or she might have been a victim in this scheme is asked to contact Smyrna Police.
Police listed these charges against David Rodriguez:
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
9 counts of Identity Theft.
Anthony Bray-
9 counts of Identity Theft