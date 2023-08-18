Smyrna Police
image courtesy of Smyrna Police

A mail theft investigation has led to the arrests of two men. One of the suspects was a postal employee.

Smyrna Police said checks were stolen and cashed, and bank cards were also taken to make withdrawals and purchases.

25-year-old David Rodriguez of Smyrna, who was employed by the Postal Service, was arrested at his home Tuesday, where police said items of stolen mail as well as drugs and weapons were found.

33-year-old Anthony Bray of Dover was arrested while Dover Police were carrying out a search warrant related to a drug investigation.

David Rodriguez

David Rodriguez
Anthony Bray

Anthony Bray

Anyone who suspects that he or she might have been a victim in this scheme is asked to contact Smyrna Police.

Police listed these charges against David Rodriguez:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

9 counts of Identity Theft.

Possession with intent to Deliver.
 
2 counts of Possession of deadly weapon by a person prohibited.
 
Conspiracy
 
3 counts of theft where victim is 62 or older
 
92 counts of theft
 
10 counts of selling stolen property
 
9 counts of unlawful use of a credit card
 
3 counts of Endangering the welfare of a child
 
Possession of a controlled substance
 
Possession of drug paraphernalia
 
Official Misconduct
 
                                                   ***

Anthony Bray-

9 counts of Identity Theft

Conspiracy
 
Criminal Impersonation
 
9 counts of Unlawful use of Payment Card
 
83 counts of receiving stolen property.
 
 
We also remind all users of the postal system that they can participate for free in USPS’ “informed delivery” program to help prevent theft. For more information, visit https://www.usps.com/manage/informed-delivery.htm., Smyrna Police said

Tags