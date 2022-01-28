Two brothers from Georgetown have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double homicide on January 22, 2022.
Delaware State Police arrested 22-year old Yony Morales-Garcia, and 21-year old Emner Morales-Garcia, on Thursday evening.
The pair are accused of shooting 31-year old Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez of Georgetown, and 28-year old Honorio Velasquez of Bridgeville, at the El Nopalito Restaurant on DuPont Boulevard.
The brothers had been asked to leave the restaurant because of disorderly behavior.
They later returned and a confrontation took place with Lopez, who was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Velasquez died when a round was fired into the dining area of the restaurant.
The brothers are each being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on cash bail of more than $2.1 million.