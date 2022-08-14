Two men are charged with drug offenses after a raid at a Dover motel room one of the men had rented.
After an investigation, officers got a warrant to search the room at the Super Lodge at 246 North DuPont Highway Friday morning, Dover police said.
In the room were 30-year-old Ashmere Wright, 742 dollars in suspected drug money and a small amount of pot.
Before the search, police spotted 56-year-old Keith Hicks leaving the room and getting into a car--Hicks tried to evade officers when they pursued him, but he crashed into another car in the motel's parking lot.
Wright and Hicks were charged with offenses including drug possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and disregarding a police signal.