Two men are charged with attacking and injuring their ex-girlfriends in separate incidents in Sussex County over the weekend.
The first attack happened early Saturday morning when 56-year-old Daniel King of Delmar broke into his ex's house on Wilson Farm Road in Bridgeville and started beating her with a metal pipe, Delaware State Police said.
King then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the woman as she called 911.
Saturday night, 28-year-old Arthur Williams allegedly strangled and imprisoned his ex at another Bridgeville house.
Williams, who left before police arrived, is still missing--police are asking anyone who knows where he is to call 911, Troop 5 at 302.337.1090, Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or go to http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com
King is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution--the women were hospitalized.