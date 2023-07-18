Two men are facing felony theft charges after State Police said they were discovered dismantling an air conditioning unit at an office building on Concord Pike.
Troopers responded to reports of two suspects who were stealing parts early Monday morning. According to State Police, 48-year-old Michael Napolitano ran from the scene and was arrested while hiding in a nearby neighborhood. Another Wilmington man, 60-year-old Ronald Ruthardt, was arrested at the scene.
Both suspects have been released on unsecured bond. State Police listed these charges:
Michael Napolitano:
- Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree
Napolitano was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $4,500 unsecured bond.
Ronald Ruthardt:
- Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree
Ruthardt was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.