Two young men were injured, one critically, in a single-car crash just off I-495 early Saturday morning.
New Castle County Paramedics arrived at 495 northbound near the Yale Avenue turnaround at about 1:20 a.m. and found a 21-year-old man had possibly been thrown from the wreck.
He had several serious injuries and after being treated on-scene, he was flown by Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Hospital, where he was in critical condition.
A 22-year-old man was trapped in the car, and when rescuers got him out, he was treated for cuts and scratches on his torso, hips and face before being taken by ambulance to Christiana, where he's in stable condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.