Two men are dead after 2 single-vehicle fatal crashes in Sussex County Saturday.
The first happened around 5 p.m. when a small SUV traveling westbound on Route 9 near Fawn Lane in the Georgetown area ran off the road, spinning into a tree, Delaware State Police said.
The 27-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, a pickup truck that was southbound on Route 13 south of Cannon Road near Seaford swerved right and spun into a ditch, hitting a sign support.
The 38-year-old Laurel man driving the truck wasn't wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Both crashes are being investigated by Troop 7's Collision Reconstruction Unit, and police are asking anyone who may have seen when happened to contact them or Delaware Crimestoppers, or message DSP on Facebook.