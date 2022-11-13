A pair of Saturday motorcycle crashes roughly half an hour apart in New Castle County left 2 men seriously injured.
New Castle County Paramedics, along with rescue personnel from the Hockessin and Avondale Fire Companies and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike around 5:10 p.m.
There, they found a 69-year-old man with possible internal injuries.
He was treated at the scene and airlifted to Christiana Hospital.
At around 5:45, County Paramedics joined the Talleyville Fire Company and a State Police helicopter in responding to a crash in the 2800 block of Concord Pike.
A 23-year-old man with arm, chest and leg injuries was, like the victim in the earlier crash, treated on-scene and flown to Christiana Hospital.