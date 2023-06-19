Two Milford men are dead after the pick up truck they were in overturned on Route 113 near Ellendale around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Crash investigators determined the pick up ran off the left side of South Dupont Boulevard at a high rate of speed, hit a highway sign in the grass median, and then began rolling over.
Delaware State Police said 30-year old Joseph McIlvain and 29-year old Shane Pennell were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the pick up.
McIlvain was pronounced dead at a hospital. Pennell died at the scene.
The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.