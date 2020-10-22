Boston Scott made an over-the-shoulder catch on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with 40 seconds left to complete a 22-21 win for the Philadelphia Eagles over the New York Giants.
The Eagles fell behind 21-10 with 6:18 left after the Giants went on a 97-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 2-yard Daniel Jones to Sterling Shepard touchdown.
On the third play of the next drive, Wentz threw a short pass to John Hightower that broke into a 59-yard play down to the Giants' 14.
Three plays later, Wentz found Greg Ward for a touchdown. A Wentz keeper for two points was denied, but the Eagles were down 21-16 with 4:38 left.
The Giants picked up a first down, but the Eagles defense held, forcing a punt that was returned by DeSean Jackson, who suffered an injury and had to leave the game.
After the 15-yard penalty for the illegal hit, the Eagles started at the 29-yard line, and a pass to tight end Richard Rodgers put the Eagles at the their own 40 at the two-minute warning.
Wentz found the tight end on the first play out of the timeout to get to the Giants 30, and then Scott made a 12-yeard catch and four yard run to get down to the 5.
A defensive holding penalty put the Eagles down to the 2, but then a 15-yard facemask against center Jason Kelce pushed the Eagles back to the 18, when Wentz lofted a pass towards the short right pylon, which Scott snared for the decisive score.
The Giants had one last chance, but Brandon Graham forced a strip sack of Matt Jones, recovered by Vinny Curry, to wrap up the Eagles' second win of the year.
Wentz threw for 359 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interceptions. Rodgers led the receivers with 6 catches for 85 yards.
The win moved the Eagles to 2-4-1, a half-game up on the 2-4 Cowboys, who play at 1-5 Washington on Sunday. The Giants fell to 1-6.