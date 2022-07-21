State health officials say two more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delaware.
Test results were positive for a 46-year-old Sussex County man. He first reported symptoms on July 18.
A 25-year-old Kent County man also tested positive. He first reported symptoms on July 14. The patient has been advised to self-isolate until lesions have fallen off and new skin appears.
Neither patient had reported foreign travel.
The Division of Public Health is working to inform close contacts of the patients.
It's the second and third cases so far in Delaware.
Currently, there is no specific treatment for the monkeypox virus infection, and the state has a limited supply of the vaccine; but DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong says the overall risk to the public remains low.
“MPX is transmitted through close intimate contact with individuals who have rashes or flu-like symptoms. We urge people to educate themselves about this rare disease, including how it is spread, and to help prevent exposure," Hong said. "DPH will continue to work with medical providers to screen and identify individuals for MPX testing. And we will prioritize our limited supply of vaccine for people who have been exposed to MPX for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).”
The state has also started a hotline for people with concerns because of symptoms or possible exposure. The hotline number is 866-408-1899 and the number will operate Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
DPH also advises:
Signs and Symptoms
The symptoms of MPX are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Most people who contract MPX will develop a rash, and some will develop flu-like symptoms beforehand. The flu-like symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they usually will develop a rash one to four days later.
If you suspect you are experiencing any symptoms associated with MPX you should immediately:
Contact your health care provider and discuss your symptoms and concerns.
Self-isolate until all lesions have resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.
Avoid being intimate with others.
Make a list of your close and intimate contacts in the last 21 days.
To prevent infection with MPX:
Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like MPX.
Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPX.
Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with MPX.
Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX.
Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with MPX.
Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
To learn more about MPX management and prevention programs and resources, visit https://dhss.delaware.gov/dph/epi/emerginginfectiousdiseases.html.