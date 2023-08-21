The Delaware Department of Justice said two more members of the NorthPak street gang are headed to prison.
Jacari Robinson and Julius Smith, Junior, both pled guilty to second degree murder and assault in connection to the death of Dakevis Reed.
Robinson was sentenced to 22 years in jail, while Smith will serve 20. Prosecutors said the sentences include an additional 63 years of suspended prison time for each defendant, which the Court can impose, should they violate their post-prison probation.
According to the DOJ the pair are the latest in a series of convictions against NorthPak members on over 80 charges in connection with five homicides.