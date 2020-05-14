Two more inmates at James T. Vaughn Prison near Smyrna died Wednesday morning with connections to COVID-19.
The Delaware Department of Correction said 64-year-old Peter Schellinger and 69-year-old Richard Roth died Wednesday at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover.
Both were in a minimum security housing unit that has been closely monitored since April 8.
DOC said Roth died from complications of COPD, diabetes, hypertension, and COVID, while Schellinger had diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, and COVID.
Their deaths mean six Vaughn inmates have died during the pandemic. It's the only prison in Delaware to suffer announced deaths connected to COVID-19, at this point.
Three additional Vaughn inmates and two correctional officers have also tested positive for COVID-19. Vaughn has now had 119 inmates and 47 correctional officers test positive. Of that group, 43 inmates and 2 staffers are listed as recovered.