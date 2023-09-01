New Castle County firefighters had a busy Thursday night, August 31, 2023, with a pair of working alarms within about an hour.
Around 8:30 p.m. Mill Creek Fire Company, and neighboring units, responded to Eunice Avenue in Dunlinden Acres for a fire in the attic crawl space of a one story home that had spread into the walls.
As crews were wrapping up there, a fire was reported in a single story home on Single Avenue in Collins Park.
Firefighters arrived with flames shooting from the side of that house.
No injuries were reported in either fire, which are both under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.