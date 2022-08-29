Delaware State Police and New Castle County police are investigating separate accidents that each killed a pedestrian.
The first incident occurred Sunday, August 28, 2022, around 8:15 p.m. on Boulden Boulevard near Southgate Boulevard.
State troopers said a 54-year old New Castle man, who was wearing dark clothing, stepped into the roadway in an unlit area, and was hit by an SUV, which drove away.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Castle County police pulled the SUV over a short time later on Marrows Road in Newark and took the driver, a 30-year old Baltimore man, and his passenger, into custody.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.
Around 6:15 Monday morning, August 29, 2022, a 42-year old woman was hit by an SUV while she attempted to cross Route 299 near Gloucester Boulevard across from a DART bus stop in Middletown.
The victim was treated by New Castle County paramedics, but was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The driver of the SUV, also a 42-year old woman, remained at the scene.
The identities of both victims have not been released.