Two Pennsylvania state troopers, and a civilian, were killed after getting hit by a vehicle on southbound I-95 near the Stadium Complex in Philadelphia early Monday morning.
The officers have been identified as Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29. They worked out of the Patrol Section for Troop K in Philadelphia.
According to state police, the troopers responded to the area shortly before 1 a.m. on March 21, 2022, for a report of a man walking on the highway.
The officers were assisting the subject into the back seat of their police SUV when a vehicle driven by a woman attempted to drive around the police unit at a high rate of speed.
She hit all three. Her heavily damaged vehicle eventually stopped on the right shoulder, and she remained at the scene.
The force of the collision tore the driver's side doors off the police cruiser and knocked both troopers into the northbound lanes.
Police said people on the interstate stopped and attempted to aid the injured officers, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said they are conducting a DUI investigation, which kept the interstate closed in both directions for eight hours.
Mack enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2014 while Sisca had only been on the force for a year enlisting in February 2021.