Delaware State Police said they have arrested 23-year old Nazere Everett and 25-year old Joshua Harris following a month long drug investigation.
The Philadelphia men were arrested on the afternoon of July 27, 2023, in the parking lot of a drug store on Naamans Road.
Troopers said the pair dropped a bag and attempted to flee on foot but were quickly caught.
Police said the bag contained 8,400 smaller blue wax bags containing over 125 grams of suspected heroin.
Everett was under investigation for the large scale distribution of heroin and cocaine.
Both men are being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $243,000 cash bond on the following charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Resisting Arrest