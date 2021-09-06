Dover police are investigating a pair of Sunday morning break-ins and thefts about an hour apart.
Officers were dispatched to the King Buffet on North DuPont Highway around 9 a.m., and when officers got there, they found a cash register hanging from a broken window, and surveillance video showed a skinny man wearing a mask, hoodie, gloves and possibly jeans, police said.
About an hour later, the Friendly's across the street was burglarized--police say a window had been broken in the walk-up service area, and the suspect had also forced open a safe and removed its contents, including an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect in the second incident was wearing a hat, mask, black Nike hoodie, gloves and dark jeans.
Anyone with information on the incidents can call Dover police at (302)736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.