A pair of Saturday night crashes in New Castle County injured 5 people, leaving 3 in serious condition.
New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from several nearby fire companies responded to the 1000 block of Fieldsboro Road in Townsend shortly after 8 p.m. to find 2 vehicles had collided, trapping one person inside one of the vehicles.
A 59-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are in serious condition at Christiana Hospital, a 64-year-old man is listed as serious, but stable, and a fourth victim is in stable condition.
The 59-year-old woman and both men had possible internal injuries, and the men had chest injuries--the fourth patient's gender and injuries weren't specified.
Roughly an hour later, a 47-year-old woman was taken to Christiana in stable condition with arm, leg and possible chest injuries after her SUV ran off I-95 northbound near Astra Zeneca in Newark and rolled over.
Delaware State Police are investigating both accidents.