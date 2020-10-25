Two victims are hospitalized after they were shot in Wilmington Saturday night.
The first shooting happened along the 900 block of Pine Street on the city's East Side around 7:30 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old man, is in stable condition, city police said.
Shortly before midnight, a 17-year-old boy was wounded along the 700 block of North Madison Street in the West Center City neighborhood; he's also in stable condition.
No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting.
Anyone with information on the shootings can call Wilmington police detectives, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.