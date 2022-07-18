A man and woman were seriously injured when the car they were in smashed into the median barrier on I-95 at the Route 1 interchange Monday morning, July 18, 2022.
New Castle County EMS said Christiana and Minquas of Newport firefighters spent about fifteen minutes extricating the 75-year old man driving.
He was treated for possible head and internal injuries, and was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
A front seat passenger, an 82-year old woman, was treated for chest and facial injuries and was listed in serious condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating.