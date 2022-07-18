95 crash at Rt. 1
Delaware Department of Transportation

A man and woman were seriously injured when the car they were in smashed into the median barrier on I-95 at the Route 1 interchange Monday morning, July 18, 2022.

New Castle County EMS said Christiana and Minquas of Newport firefighters spent about fifteen minutes extricating the 75-year old man driving.

He was treated for possible head and internal injuries, and was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

A front seat passenger, an 82-year old woman, was treated for chest and facial injuries and was listed in serious condition.

Delaware State Police are investigating.

