Two crashes about an hour apart in the same area of Southern New Castle County kept paramedics and rescue crews scrambling on Thursday afternoon.
The first incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on August 19, 2021, on Route 13 at Drawyer Creek.
New Castle County paramedics report a 20-year-old man was trapped for about 20 minutes in the wreckage of a rolled over pick up truck.
The victim was flown to Christiana Hospital on a Delaware State Police helicopter in serious condition with a head injury.
About an hour later on Route 1 north of Odessa, a 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle wrecked.
The victim suffered lower body injuries and was also flown to Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating both crashes.