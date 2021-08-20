Two crashes about an hour apart in the same area of Southern New Castle County kept paramedics and rescue crews scrambling on Thursday afternoon.

The first incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on August 19, 2021, on Route 13 at Drawyer Creek.

New Castle County paramedics report a 20-year-old man was trapped for about 20 minutes in the wreckage of a rolled over pick up truck.

The victim was flown to Christiana Hospital on a Delaware State Police helicopter in serious condition with a head injury.

About an hour later on Route 1 north of Odessa, a 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle wrecked.

The victim suffered lower body injuries and was also flown to Christiana Hospital.

Delaware State Police are investigating both crashes.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.