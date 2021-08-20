Two crashes about an hour apart in the same area of Southern New Castle County kept paramedics and rescue crews scrambling on Thursday afternoon, August 19, 2021.
The first incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Route 13 at Drawyer Creek.
New Castle County paramedics report a 20-year old man was trapped for about twenty minutes in the wreckage of a rolled over pick up truck.
The victim was flown to Christiana Hospital on a Delaware State Police helicopter in serious condition with a head injury.
About an hour later on Route 1 north of Odessa, a 32-year old man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle wrecked.
The victim suffered lower body injuries and was also flown to Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating both crashes.