One person is dead, and a second in the hospital, following a pair of shootings within a twelve hour period in Wilmington.
The first incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the city's Eastlake section.
Police responded to the 9-hundred block of East 24th Street and found an 18-year old gunshot victim.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Then around 6:45 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, paramedics and police went to the area of 7th and West streets where they found a 43-year old who had been shot.
The victim died on the way to the hospital.
No other information on the shootings has been released.