Wilmington police are investigating a pair of shootings within roughly 2 hours Saturday night that left a 14-year-old boy dead and five other people wounded.
The teen and a 20-year-old man were shot near 6th and North Madison Streets around 9:30, city police said.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the 14-year-old died--the 20-year-old is listed in critical condition.
At about 11:15, officers were called to the unit block of West 27th Street, where they found 3 men and a woman who'd been wounded.
One of the men, a 34-year-old, was in critical condition, and the other two, ages 25 and 41, were stable, as was the 43-year-old woman.
No other information is available right now, and police are asking anyone who can help investigators piece together the details to call Wilmington detectives or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.33.33.