Dover police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger in a Friday shooting that left 2 men wounded and several cars and at least one house damaged.
Police got a report of shots fired Friday night in the 400 block of Barrister Place.
While they were investigating, two men, ages 28 and 24, arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening leg and hand injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Dover police at (302)736.7130.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.