New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Parma Avenue, Monday night, May 23, 2002, that injured two men, one critically.
Police say multiple reports came in around 8:15 p.m. of shots fired at the Arbor Place Townhouses.
Officers quickly got to the scene and found a 19-year old lying on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
"I am grateful that the Division had an extra duty assignment in the area in an attempt to address a surge in gun violence and officers were able to respond to the scene so quickly," said Police Chief Colonel Joseph S. Bloch.
"Due to training by the Division of Emergency Medical Services and the assignment of trauma kits, our officers were able to properly apply a tourniquet and chest seals to the victim prior to patient care being turned over to our paramedics."
The victim was listed in critical condition.
A second gunshot victim, a 27-year old man, was treated and released.