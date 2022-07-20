Wilmington Police shield
Wilmington Police

Wilmington police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city Tuesday night, July 19, 2022.

The first incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the 700 block of North Tatnall Street in the Quaker Hill section.

Police said a 45-year old man was shot and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Then around 8:30 p.m. police and paramedics responded to the Browntown section for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Anchorage Street.

A 17-year old was hit by gunfire. He was listed in critical condition.

