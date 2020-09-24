Wilmington Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred within five minutes of one other late Wednesday night.
Police and EMS units responded to Delaware Avenue west of I-95 near Cool Spring Park at 11:47 p.m. on September 23, 2020. and found a 21-year old male shooting victim.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
At 11:52 p.m., police were called to the area of 7th and Monroe streets on the edge of West Center City for a reported shooting.
The victim there was a 35-year old man.
He was listed in critical condition, according to police.