Two house fires that started about 2 hours apart in New Castle County Sunday morning have been ruled accidental.
The first fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the unit block of Capa Court in Ridgewood, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office said.
The culprit was a malfunctioning extension cord, and damage to the house is estimated at $15,000.00.
The second fire caused less damage in terms of dollar amount, but was apparently more serious--it was reported in the 1000 block of Old Forge Road in the Meadows of Wilton roughly 2 hours after the Ridgewood fire, and was caused by unattended cooking.
Damage is estimated at $10,000.00 and no one was hurt in either blaze, but the Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to 2 adults and 2 children affected by the second fire.