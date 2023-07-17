Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted carjacking as a motorist was pumping gas.
At about 12:19 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the Wawa near Christiana Hospital. A 23-year-old man said he was approached by two males and one of them lifted his shirt and showed a handgun in his waistband.
The victim ran away, and the suspects tried to steal the car but were not successful. The driver was not hurt.
State Police had a limited description of the suspects: two men who were wearing black masks and dark-colored clothing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 302-365-8440 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.