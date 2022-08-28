Two incidents several minutes apart in New Castle Friday night left 4 people hospitalized at Christiana.
New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from several area fire departments responded to a report of a crash involving a sedan and 2 small SUV's in the 100 block of North DuPont Highway shortly before 7 p.m.
The 28-year-old man who drove the sedan was treated at the scene for an unspecified medical emergency, along with arm and leg injuries, and the SUV drivers, women ages 71 and 58, were treated for minor injuries.
All 3 patients were in stable condition when they were taken to the hospital.
Roughly 40 minutes later, A 57-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in the same block, and was treated at the scene for injuries to his arms and legs, and possible internal injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating both incidents.