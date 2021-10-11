Two 17-year olds are under arrest in connection with an early morning shooting Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Newark that critically injured another 17-year old.
Newark Police went to the 100 block of Madison Drive around 2:15 a.m. for a report of loud music and people in the street, but when officers got there they were told a shooting had taken place.
A 17-year old female was behind the wheel of a car which was hit by gunfire from a passing vehicle.
Newark Police said the victim was then driven to the hospital by private vehicle.
She remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Investigators used witness statements and video surveillance to identify a suspect vehicle and possible suspect. That information was forwarded to other area police agencies.
On Sunday, October 10th, a Newport Police officer spotted the suspect vehicle.
After a brief chase, the vehicle pulled over and two suspects were arrested.
The suspects were charged with assault and weapons offenses. Both are being held at the New Castle County Detention Center.
A 17-year old from Wilmington is being held on 107-thousand dollars bond while bail for a 17-year old from Newport is set at 112-thousand dollars.