A 2-vehicle crash in Newark left 3 people dead early Saturday morning.
A sedan crossed from the eastbound to the westbound lane of Old Batimore Pike near Robert Melson Lane around 2:10 Saturday morning and collided head-on with an SUV, Delaware State Police said.
The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the sedan driver and his front-seat passenger were pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The rear-seat passenger in the sedan is hospitalized at Christiana with serious injuries.
Police are withholding the victims' names pending notification of their families.
Old Baltimore Pike westbound was closed for about 3 and a half hours after the crash.