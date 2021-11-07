A 52-year-old Wilmington woman is dead after a 2-vehicle crash early Saturday morning north of Ogletown.
The woman's pickup truck and a car driven by an 18-year-old Newark boy collided at the intersection of State Route 4 and Harmony Road shortly before 6 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
The woman, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Christiana Hospital, where she was pronounced dead--police are withholding her name pending notification of her family.
Her passenger, a 53-year-old man who also wasn't buckled up, was treated at the scene and released.
The 18-year-old was hospitalized at Christiana with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash, which closed the intersection for about 3 hours, is still under investigation by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit, and police are asking anyone with information to call Sergeant D. Alexander at 302.365.8484.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.