Delaware State Police are investigating a 2-vehicle crash on I-495 that left a man dead early Friday morning.
A 53-year-old Newark man pulled his SUV onto the shoulder on 495 northbound near Exit 1 for Business Route 13 around 12:15 a.m., police said.
Then, the man got out of the vehicle and stood on 495, and shortly after that, a northbound car hit the SUV and spun it--the SUV hit a guardrail, and the car flipped onto its roof.
The SUV driver was hit and critically injured, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
His passenger had stayed in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt, and is hospitalized with minor injuries--the driver of the car, a 23-year-old New Castle woman, wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was seriously hurt.
The crash, which closed 495 northbound at the scene for about 5 hours, is being investigated by Troop 2's Collision Reconstruction Unit, and police are asking anyone who may have information to call Senior Corporal M. Calio at 302-365.8483.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.