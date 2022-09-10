An elderly woman was killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Limestone Road Friday afternoon.
The car the 87-year-old woman was riding in made a U-turn in front of a small SUV on southbound Limestone Road near Arundel Drive around 12:40 p.m., and the resulting collision set both vehicles spinning, Delaware State Police said.
The woman and the 65-year-old man who was driving the car were taken to Christiana Hospital--the woman was pronounced dead, and police are withholding her name pending family notification.
The driver was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries, and the 20-year-old man driving the SUV was treated for minor injuries and released.
The crash, which is still under investigation by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit, closed Route 7 southbound at the scene for about 3 hours.
Anyone with information about it can call Master Corporal Breen at 302.365.8486.
Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.